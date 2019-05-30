Inter, Zhang saluta Spalletti: “Grazie, non ti dimenticheremo mai” [FOTO]

Di Carmelo Barilla'

Steven Zhang, presidente dell'Inter, ha voluto salutare Luciano Spalletti su Instagram, ringraziando l'allenatore toscano per il lavoro svolto

Zhang saluta Spalletti
Foto Instagram

Steven Zhang, presidente dell’Inter, ha voluto salutare Luciano Spalletti su Instagram, ringraziando l’allenatore toscano per il lavoro svolto: “Un allenatore, un insegnante, un amico. Hai sempre dato il massimo, con la pioggia o con il sole. Questa avventura lunga due anni significa molto per l’Inter e per me”.

Non dimenticheremo mai la tua dedizione per questa squadra -ha aggiunto Zhang – e ti ringraziamo tutti dal profondo del cuore. Quando sei l’allenatore dell’Inter, sei sempre il mio allenatore. Grazie Mister Spalletti“.

