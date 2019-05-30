Inter, Zhang saluta Spalletti: “Grazie, non ti dimenticheremo mai” [FOTO]

Steven Zhang, presidente dell’Inter, ha voluto salutare Luciano Spalletti su Instagram, ringraziando l’allenatore toscano per il lavoro svolto: “Un allenatore, un insegnante, un amico. Hai sempre dato il massimo, con la pioggia o con il sole. Questa avventura lunga due anni significa molto per l’Inter e per me”.
“Non dimenticheremo mai la tua dedizione per questa squadra -ha aggiunto Zhang – e ti ringraziamo tutti dal profondo del cuore. Quando sei l’allenatore dell’Inter, sei sempre il mio allenatore. Grazie Mister Spalletti“.
A Coach, a teacher, a friend. You have always given your best, either rain or shine. This 2 years of adventure means so much for Inter and for me personally. We will never forget your dedication to this team, and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Once you are the coach of Inter⚫️🔵, you would be always my coach. Grazie Mister Spalletti. 💪🏻