“ Non dimenticheremo mai la tua dedizione per questa squadra -ha aggiunto Zhang – e ti ringraziamo tutti dal profondo del cuore. Quando sei l’allenatore dell’Inter, sei sempre il mio allenatore. Grazie Mister Spalletti “.

Steven Zhang , presidente dell’Inter, ha voluto salutare Luciano Spalletti su Instagram, ringraziando l’allenatore toscano per il lavoro svolto: “Un allenatore, un insegnante, un amico. Hai sempre dato il massimo , con la pioggia o con il sole. Questa avventura lunga due anni significa molto per l’Inter e per me”.

Inter, Zhang saluta Spalletti: “Grazie, non ti dimenticheremo mai” [FOTO]

Inter