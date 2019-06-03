Lichtsteiner lascia l’Arsenal: il messaggio dell’ex Juventus [FOTO]

“Voglio ringraziare tutti per il supporto ricevuto durante l’anno. Eravamo vicini a vincere qualcosa, purtroppo non ci siamo riusciti ma spero che il prossimo anno la squadra possa completare la missione! Sfortunatamente per me è stata una grande esperienza senza lieto fine, ma grazie a tutti lo stesso!”. E’ il messaggio su Instagram, Stephan Lichtsteiner, annuncia l’addio all’Arsenal dopo una sola stagione, adesso l’ex Juventus è alla ricerca di un nuovo progetto.