Lichtsteiner lascia l’Arsenal: il messaggio dell’ex Juventus [FOTO]

“Voglio ringraziare tutti per il supporto ricevuto durante l’anno. Eravamo vicini a vincere qualcosa, purtroppo non ci siamo riusciti ma spero che il prossimo anno la squadra possa completare la missione! Sfortunatamente per me è stata una grande esperienza senza lieto fine, ma grazie a tutti lo stesso!”. E’ il messaggio su Instagram, Stephan Lichtsteiner, annuncia l’addio all’Arsenal dopo una sola stagione, adesso l’ex Juventus è alla ricerca di un nuovo progetto.
Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club’s history. But to be close … is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I’m very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I’m confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou