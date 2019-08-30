Home Articoli home

Europa League, il calendario di Lazio e Roma: esordio contro Cluj e Istanbul

Dopo aver conosciuto le avversarie, Lazio e Roma hanno saputo anche il calendario delle partite di Europa League, al via il 19 settembre

A cura di Carmelo Barilla'
Lazio e Roma hanno conosciuto il calendario della loro prossima Europa League. La competizione inizierà il 19 settembre con esordio in trasferta in Romania per i biancocelesti e in casa contro l’Istanbul Basaksehir per i giallorossi. Questi i calendari completi.

GIRONE E
1^ GIORNATA (19 settembre)
Rennes – Celtic
Cluj – Lazio

2^ GIORNATA (3 ottobre)
Lazio – Rennes
Celtic – Cluj

3^ GIORNATA (24 ottobre)
Celtic – Lazio
Rennes – Cluj

4^ GIORNATA (7 novembre)
Lazio – Celtic
Cluj – Rennes

5^ GIORNATA (28 novembre)
Lazio – Cluj
Celtic – Rennes

6^ GIORNATA (12 dicembre)
Rennes – Lazio
Cluj – Celtic

GIRONE J
1^ GIORNATA (19 settembre)
Roma – Istanbul
Borussia Moenchengladbach – Wolfsberger

2^ GIORNATA (3 ottobre)
Istanbul – Borussia Moenchengladbach
Wolfsberger – Roma

3^ GIORNATA (24 ottobre)
Roma – Borussia Moenchengladbach
Istanbul – Wolfsberger

4^ GIORNATA (7 novembre)
 Borussia Moenchengladbach – Roma
Wolfsberger – Istanbul

5^ GIORNATA (28 novembre)
Istanbul – Roma
Wolfsberger – Borussia Moenchengladbach

6^ GIORNATA (12 dicembre)
 Roma – Wolfsberger
Borussia Moenchengladbach – Istanbul

Articoli Home
