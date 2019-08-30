Europa League, il calendario di Lazio e Roma: esordio contro Cluj e Istanbul

Lazio e Roma hanno conosciuto il calendario della loro prossima Europa League. La competizione inizierà il 19 settembre con esordio in trasferta in Romania per i biancocelesti e in casa contro l’Istanbul Basaksehir per i giallorossi. Questi i calendari completi.
GIRONE E
1^ GIORNATA (19 settembre)
Rennes – Celtic
Cluj – Lazio
2^ GIORNATA (3 ottobre)
Lazio – Rennes
Celtic – Cluj
3^ GIORNATA (24 ottobre)
Celtic – Lazio
Rennes – Cluj
4^ GIORNATA (7 novembre)
Lazio – Celtic
Cluj – Rennes
5^ GIORNATA (28 novembre)
Lazio – Cluj
Celtic – Rennes
6^ GIORNATA (12 dicembre)
Rennes – Lazio
Cluj – Celtic
GIRONE J
1^ GIORNATA (19 settembre)
Roma – Istanbul
Borussia Moenchengladbach – Wolfsberger
2^ GIORNATA (3 ottobre)
Istanbul – Borussia Moenchengladbach
Wolfsberger – Roma
3^ GIORNATA (24 ottobre)
Roma – Borussia Moenchengladbach
Istanbul – Wolfsberger
4^ GIORNATA (7 novembre)
Borussia Moenchengladbach – Roma
Wolfsberger – Istanbul
5^ GIORNATA (28 novembre)
Istanbul – Roma
Wolfsberger – Borussia Moenchengladbach
6^ GIORNATA (12 dicembre)
Roma – Wolfsberger
Borussia Moenchengladbach – Istanbul