Europa League, il calendario di Lazio e Roma: esordio contro Cluj e Istanbul

Lazio e Roma hanno conosciuto il calendario della loro prossima Europa League. La competizione inizierà il 19 settembre con esordio in trasferta in Romania per i biancocelesti e in casa contro l’Istanbul Basaksehir per i giallorossi. Questi i calendari completi.

GIRONE E

1^ GIORNATA (19 settembre)

Rennes – Celtic

Cluj – Lazio

2^ GIORNATA (3 ottobre)

Lazio – Rennes

Celtic – Cluj

3^ GIORNATA (24 ottobre)

Celtic – Lazio

Rennes – Cluj

4^ GIORNATA (7 novembre)

Lazio – Celtic

Cluj – Rennes

5^ GIORNATA (28 novembre)

Lazio – Cluj

Celtic – Rennes

6^ GIORNATA (12 dicembre)

Rennes – Lazio

Cluj – Celtic

GIRONE J

1^ GIORNATA (19 settembre)

Roma – Istanbul

Borussia Moenchengladbach – Wolfsberger

2^ GIORNATA (3 ottobre)

Istanbul – Borussia Moenchengladbach

Wolfsberger – Roma

3^ GIORNATA (24 ottobre)

Roma – Borussia Moenchengladbach

Istanbul – Wolfsberger

4^ GIORNATA (7 novembre)

Borussia Moenchengladbach – Roma

Wolfsberger – Istanbul

5^ GIORNATA (28 novembre)

Istanbul – Roma

Wolfsberger – Borussia Moenchengladbach

6^ GIORNATA (12 dicembre)

Roma – Wolfsberger

Borussia Moenchengladbach – Istanbul