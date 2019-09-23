Home Articoli home

Coppa Italia, orari e programmazione televisiva del IV turno

Si avvicina il prossimo turno di Coppa Italia, decisi gli orari e la programmazione in tv

A cura di Stefano Vitetta
Il campionato di Serie A sta regalando grande spettacolo ed emozioni ma le squadre pensano anche alla Coppa Italia, una competizione sempre molto spettacolare. Si avvicina il quarto turno, nel frattempo sono stati ufficializzati gli orari delle prossime partite ed anche le programmazioni televisive.

MARTEDÌ 3 DICEMBRE 2019
CREMONESE – EMPOLI ORE 15.00 RAI SPORT + HD
GENOA – ASCOLI ORE 18.00 RAI SPORT + HD
FIORENTINA – CITTADELLA ORE 21.00 RAI SPORT + HD

MERCOLEDÌ 4 DICEMBRE 2019
SASSUOLO – PERUGIA ORE 15.00 RAI SPORT + HD
SPAL – LECCE ORE 18.00 RAI SPORT + HD
UDINESE – BOLOGNA ORE 21.00 RAI SPORT + HD

GIOVEDÌ 5 DICEMBRE 2019
PARMA – FROSINONE ORE 18.00 RAI SPORT + HD
CAGLIARI – SAMPDORIA ORE 21.00 RAI SPORT + HD

