Mido, una carriera frenata da una condotta non irreprensibile e l’incredibile trasformazione fisica [FOTO]

Abdelamid Hossam Ahmed Hussein, detto Mido, è un ex attaccante egiziano passato dall’Italia senza lasciare particolari tracce. Tante esperienze in giro per il mondo per l’attaccante, dal Gent all’Ajax, dal Marsiglia al Tottenham, fino al Barsnley, ha poi intrapreso la carriera da allenatore. Un calciatore talentuoso ma incostante per via del carattere e di uno stile di vita non proprio irreprensibile.

Ultimamente è tornato alla ribalta per due vicende. La prima riguarda gli insulti rivolti ad un tifoso sui social. Ai tempi dell’Al-Wehda ha rischiato la fustigazione per aver offeso il fan su Twitter. Poi è ingrassato terribilmente fino a raggiungere i 150 chili. In un’intervista sul Guardian rivelò: “non riuscivo a fare più di trenta metri senza dovermi sedere per riposarmi”. Questo succedeva a marzo del 2018. Poi Mido si è messo a dieta e…

Ha mostrato i progressi fatti in un anno attraverso il profilo Instagram del suo allenatore personale, Aly Mazhar. Mettendo a confronto le foto di marzo 2018 e quelle attuali, i risultati sono lampanti. Oltre 50 chili persi! Ora è un uomo nuovo, pronto per le prossime sfide.