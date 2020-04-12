Il mondo dello sport piange l’attaccante: morto per emorragia cerebrale, aveva 25 anni [NOME e DETTAGLI]

Gravissimo lutto nel mondo dello sport. L’hockey americano è sotto shock per la morte di Colby Cave, attaccante 25enne degli Edmonton Oilers a causa di un’emorragia cerebrale successiva ad un intervento per la rimozione di una cisti che premeva sul cervello. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dalla moglie Emily. “Al mio migliore amico e amore della mia vita, Colby: il mio cuore è infranto. La quantità di dolore fisico, mentale ed emotivo che provo quando penso di non poterti più vedere, toccare o abbracciare è insopportabile […] Sebbene ogni singola cella del mio corpo si senta persa senza di te, prometto che continuerò a renderti fiero”.
“Con profonda tristezza devo dare la notizia che il nostro Colby è morto sabato mattina. Le nostre famiglie sono in choc, ma sappiamo che Colby era molto amato dalla sua famiglia e dagli amici, dall’intera comunità dell’hockey su ghiaccio e da molti altri”. Il giocatore era stato operato nella giornata di martedì e il giorno dopo i medici avevano deciso di mantenerlo in coma indotto per arginare l’emorragia. Poi la morte.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
To my best friend & love of my life, Colby 🤍 My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE. ✨