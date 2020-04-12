Il mondo dello sport piange l’attaccante: morto per emorragia cerebrale, aveva 25 anni [NOME e DETTAGLI]

Gravissimo lutto nel mondo dello sport. L’hockey americano è sotto shock per la morte di Colby Cave, attaccante 25enne degli Edmonton Oilers a causa di un’emorragia cerebrale successiva ad un intervento per la rimozione di una cisti che premeva sul cervello. L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dalla moglie Emily. “Al mio migliore amico e amore della mia vita, Colby: il mio cuore è infranto. La quantità di dolore fisico, mentale ed emotivo che provo quando penso di non poterti più vedere, toccare o abbracciare è insopportabile […] Sebbene ogni singola cella del mio corpo si senta persa senza di te, prometto che continuerò a renderti fiero”.

“Con profonda tristezza devo dare la notizia che il nostro Colby è morto sabato mattina. Le nostre famiglie sono in choc, ma sappiamo che Colby era molto amato dalla sua famiglia e dagli amici, dall’intera comunità dell’hockey su ghiaccio e da molti altri”. Il giocatore era stato operato nella giornata di martedì e il giorno dopo i medici avevano deciso di mantenerlo in coma indotto per arginare l’emorragia. Poi la morte.