L’annuncio di Xavi: “sono risultato positivo al Coronavirus”

“Pochi giorni fa sono risultato positivo al test Covid”. E’ l’annuncio di Xavi, attuale allenatore dell’Al Sadd. Il tecnico non potrà prendere parte ai prossimi impegni e verrà sostituito da David Prats.

“Oggi non sarò in grado di unirmi alla mia squadra per il ritorno in campo. David Prats sarà al mio posto come capo dello staff tecnico”, ha dichiarato l’ex Barcellona in un Tweet riportato dall’Al Sadd. “Qualche giorno sono risultato positivo all’ultimo test COVID19. Fortunatamente mi sento bene, ma rimarrò isolato fino a quando non sarà tutto chiaro”. Xavi adesso dovrà rimanere in isolamento per qualche giorno, la situazione è comunque sotto controllo.

Xavi : A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work. — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020