L’annuncio di Xavi: “sono risultato positivo al Coronavirus”

Xavi è risultato positivo al Coronavirus. L'annuncio è stato comunicato direttamente dal tecnico dell’Al Sadd attraverso un tweet

A cura di Stefano Vitetta
Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

“Pochi giorni fa sono risultato positivo al test Covid”. E’ l’annuncio di Xavi, attuale allenatore dell’Al Sadd. Il tecnico non potrà prendere parte ai prossimi impegni e verrà sostituito da David Prats.

“Oggi non sarò in grado di unirmi alla mia squadra per il ritorno in campo. David Prats sarà al mio posto come capo dello staff tecnico”, ha dichiarato l’ex Barcellona in un Tweet riportato dall’Al Sadd. “Qualche giorno sono risultato positivo all’ultimo test COVID19. Fortunatamente mi sento bene, ma rimarrò isolato fino a quando non sarà tutto chiaro”.  Xavi adesso dovrà rimanere in isolamento per qualche giorno, la situazione è comunque sotto controllo.

