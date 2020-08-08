Juve, Ronaldo guarda avanti: “E’ tempo di riflettere”, ma non cita Sarri [FOTO]

Ci ha provato in tutti i modi anche ieri, ma non c’è stato nulla da fare. Per il secondo anno consecutivo, Cristiano Ronaldo non alza la Coppa dalle grandi orecchie che prima di arrivare in Italia aveva alzato per tre stagioni di fila. Il portoghese ha affidato al profilo personale Instagram un pensiero che racchiude il bilancio stagionale. Particolarità? Non cita mai Sarri. Coincidenza o c’è altro?

“La stagione 2019-20 è finita prima di quanto ci aspettassimo – si legge – Ora è tempo di riflettere, analizzare gli alti e bassi, perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come la squadra migliore del mondo, lavorare come lavorano i migliori, perché solo così possiamo definirci tali. Vincere ancora una volta la Serie A in un anno così difficile è qualcosa di cui siamo molto fieri. Personalmente, segnare 37 gol per la Juventus e 11 per la Nazionale portoghese è qualcosa che mi fa affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio. Ma i fan chiedono di più da noi. Si aspettano di più. E noi dobbiamo essere all’altezza di tutto. Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e impegnati che mai”.