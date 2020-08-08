Juve, Ronaldo guarda avanti: “E’ tempo di riflettere”, ma non cita Sarri [FOTO]

Ci ha provato in tutti i modi anche ieri, ma non c’è stato nulla da fare. Per il secondo anno consecutivo, Cristiano Ronaldo non alza la Coppa dalle grandi orecchie che prima di arrivare in Italia aveva alzato per tre stagioni di fila. Il portoghese ha affidato al profilo personale Instagram un pensiero che racchiude il bilancio stagionale. Particolarità? Non cita mai Sarri. Coincidenza o c’è altro?
“La stagione 2019-20 è finita prima di quanto ci aspettassimo – si legge – Ora è tempo di riflettere, analizzare gli alti e bassi, perché il pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come la squadra migliore del mondo, lavorare come lavorano i migliori, perché solo così possiamo definirci tali. Vincere ancora una volta la Serie A in un anno così difficile è qualcosa di cui siamo molto fieri. Personalmente, segnare 37 gol per la Juventus e 11 per la Nazionale portoghese è qualcosa che mi fa affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio. Ma i fan chiedono di più da noi. Si aspettano di più. E noi dobbiamo essere all’altezza di tutto. Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e impegnati che mai”.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼