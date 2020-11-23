Anticipi e posticipi Serie B, il calendario completo dall’11ª alla 17ª giornata

Anticipi e posticipi Serie B – Il campionato di Serie B entra sempre più nel vivo, sono tante le squadre in lotta per la promozione e per i playoff, bellissima anche la corsa salvezza. Nel frattempo sono state ufficializzate date e orari dall’11ª alla 17ª giornata.

11a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Venerdì 11 dicembre 2020 ore 19.00 VENEZIA – MONZA

ore 21.00 CHIEVOVERONA – REGGINA

Sabato 12 dicembre 2020 ore 14.00 BRESCIA – SALERNITANA

ore 14.00 COSENZA – REGGIANA

ore 14.00 CREMONESE – ASCOLI

ore 14.00 LECCE – FROSINONE

ore 14.00 PISA – PORDENONE

ore 14.00 V. ENTELLA – EMPOLI

ore 16.00 PESCARA – L.R. VICENZA

ore 18.00 CITTADELLA – SPAL

12a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Lunedì 14 dicembre 2020 ore 21.00 REGGINA – VENEZIA

Martedì 15 dicembre 2020 ore 18.30 REGGIANA – FROSINONE

ore 21.00 ASCOLI – COSENZA

ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – L.R. VICENZA

ore 21.00 EMPOLI – CREMONESE

ore 21.00 MONZA – V. ENTELLA

Martedì 15 dicembre 2020 ore 21.00 PISA – PESCARA

ore 21.00 PORDENONE – BRESCIA

ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – LECCE

ore 21.00 SPAL – CHIEVOVERONA

13a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Venerdì 18 dicembre 2020 ore 19.00 V. ENTELLA – PORDENONE

ore 21.00 FROSINONE – SALERNITANA

Sabato 19 dicembre 2020 ore 14.00 BRESCIA – REGGIANA

ore 14.00 CHIEVOVERONA – EMPOLI

ore 14.00 CREMONESE – COSENZA

ore 14.00 L.R. VICENZA – ASCOLI

ore 14.00 LECCE – PISA

ore 14.00 REGGINA – CITTADELLA

ore 16.00 PESCARA – MONZA

ore 18.00 VENEZIA – SPAL

14a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Lunedì 21 dicembre 2020 ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – V. ENTELLA

Martedì 22 dicembre 2020 ore 19.00 CITTADELLA – FROSINONE

ore 19.00 COSENZA – VENEZIA

ore 19.00 L.R. VICENZA – REGGINA

ore 19.00 MONZA – ASCOLI

Martedì 22 dicembre 2020 ore 19.00 PESCARA – BRESCIA

ore 19.00 PISA – CHIEVOVERONA

ore 19.00 PORDENONE – CREMONESE

ore 19.00 SPAL – LECCE

ore 21.00 EMPOLI – REGGIANA

15a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Domenica 27 dicembre 2020 ore 12.30 REGGIANA – REGGINA

ore 15.00 ASCOLI – SPAL

ore 15.00 CHIEVOVERONA – CITTADELLA

ore 15.00 COSENZA – PISA

ore 15.00 FROSINONE – PORDENONE

ore 15.00 LECCE – L.R. VICENZA

ore 15.00 VENEZIA – SALERNITANA

ore 15.00 V. ENTELLA – PESCARA

ore 18.00 BRESCIA – EMPOLI

ore 21.00 CREMONESE – MONZA

16a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020 ore 16.00 CITTADELLA – LECCE

ore 16.00 REGGINA – CREMONESE

ore 18.30 EMPOLI – ASCOLI

ore 18.30 L.R. VICENZA – V. ENTELLA

Mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020 ore 18.30 MONZA – SALERNITANA

ore 18.30 PESCARA – COSENZA

ore 18.30 PISA – FROSINONE

ore 18.30 SPAL – BRESCIA

ore 21.00 CHIEVOVERONA – VENEZIA

ore 21.00 PORDENONE – REGGIANA

17a GIORNATA DI ANDATA

Lunedì 4 gennaio 2021 ore 16.00 COSENZA – EMPOLI

ore 16.00 LECCE – MONZA

ore 18.30 ASCOLI – REGGINA

ore 18.30 CREMONESE – CHIEVOVERONA

ore 18.30 FROSINONE – SPAL

ore 18.30 REGGIANA – PESCARA

ore 18.30 SALERNITANA – PORDENONE

ore 18.30 VENEZIA – PISA

ore 21.00 BRESCIA – L.R. VICENZA

ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – CITTADELLA