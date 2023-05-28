Premier League, verdetti 38ª Giornata: Leicester retrocesso, finisce la favola | CLASSIFICA

CalcioWeb

Dalla favola dello scudetto 2015-2016 alla retrocessione della stagione 2022-2023. Il sogno del Leicester finisce ufficialmente qui. È il grande verdetto della 38ª e ultima giornata di Premier League. Se davanti, infatti, i giochi erano già conclusi con il Manchester City già campione d’Inghilterra e l’Arsenal che si era dovuta accontentare della qualificazione in Champions con Manchester United e Newcastle, in coda i giochi erano ancora aperti.

Le Foxes hanno supera 2-1 il West Ham, ma la contemporanea vittoria dell’Everton per 1-0 sul Burnemouth ha reso vano ogni sforzo. In Championship anche Leeds e Southampton.

Fra le grandi deluse, oltre al Liverpool in Europa League (insieme al Brighton di De Zerbi) ci sono Chelsea e Tottenham. Se i primi hanno disputato una stagione orribile, chiudendo in 12ª posizione, gli ‘Spurs’ sono invece implosi a metà annata, dopo gli esoneri di Conte e Stellini, finendo fuori dalle Coppe per 1 solo punto in favore dell’Aston Villa qualificatosi in Conference League.

Risultati 38ª Giornata Premier League

Domenica 28 maggio

Ore 17:30

Arsenal-Wolverhampton 5-0

Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1

Brentford-Manchester City 1-0

Chelsea-Newcastle 1-1

Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 1-1

Everton-Burnemouth 1-0

Leeds-Tottenham 1-4

Leicester-West Ham 2-1

Manchester United 2-1

Southampton-Liverpool 4-4

Classifica finale Premier League

Manchester City 89 (C) Arsenal 84 Manchester United 75 Newcastle 71 Liverpool 67 Brighton 62 Aston Villa 61 Tottenham 60 Brentford 59 Fulham 52 Crystal Palace 45 Chelsea 44 Wolves 41 Westh Ham 40 Bournemouth 39 Nottingham Forest 38 Everton 36 Leicester 34 Leeds 31 Southampton 25

Verdetti Premier League

Campione d’Inghilterra

Manchester City 89

Qualificate in Champions League

Manchester City 89

Arsenal 84

Manchester United 75

Newcastle 71

Qualificate in Europa League

Liverpool 67

Brighton 62

Qualificata in Conference League

Aston Villa 61

Retrocesse:

Leicester 34

Leeds 31

Southampton 25