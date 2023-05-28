Premier League, verdetti 38ª Giornata: Leicester retrocesso, finisce la favola | CLASSIFICA

Dalla favola dello scudetto 2015-2016 alla retrocessione della stagione 2022-2023. Il sogno del Leicester finisce ufficialmente qui. È il grande verdetto della 38ª e ultima giornata di Premier League. Se davanti, infatti, i giochi erano già conclusi con il Manchester City già campione d’Inghilterra e l’Arsenal che si era dovuta accontentare della qualificazione in Champions con Manchester United e Newcastle, in coda i giochi erano ancora aperti.
Le Foxes hanno supera 2-1 il West Ham, ma la contemporanea vittoria dell’Everton per 1-0 sul Burnemouth ha reso vano ogni sforzo. In Championship anche Leeds e Southampton.
Fra le grandi deluse, oltre al Liverpool in Europa League (insieme al Brighton di De Zerbi) ci sono Chelsea e Tottenham. Se i primi hanno disputato una stagione orribile, chiudendo in 12ª posizione, gli ‘Spurs’ sono invece implosi a metà annata, dopo gli esoneri di Conte e Stellini, finendo fuori dalle Coppe per 1 solo punto in favore dell’Aston Villa qualificatosi in Conference League.
Risultati 38ª Giornata Premier League
Domenica 28 maggio
Ore 17:30
Arsenal-Wolverhampton 5-0
Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1
Brentford-Manchester City 1-0
Chelsea-Newcastle 1-1
Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 1-1
Everton-Burnemouth 1-0
Leeds-Tottenham 1-4
Leicester-West Ham 2-1
Manchester United 2-1
Southampton-Liverpool 4-4
Classifica finale Premier League
- Manchester City 89 (C)
- Arsenal 84
- Manchester United 75
- Newcastle 71
- Liverpool 67
- Brighton 62
- Aston Villa 61
- Tottenham 60
- Brentford 59
- Fulham 52
- Crystal Palace 45
- Chelsea 44
- Wolves 41
- Westh Ham 40
- Bournemouth 39
- Nottingham Forest 38
- Everton 36
- Leicester 34
- Leeds 31
- Southampton 25
Verdetti Premier League
Campione d’Inghilterra
- Manchester City 89
Qualificate in Champions League
- Manchester City 89
- Arsenal 84
- Manchester United 75
- Newcastle 71
Qualificate in Europa League
- Liverpool 67
- Brighton 62
Qualificata in Conference League
- Aston Villa 61
Retrocesse:
- Leicester 34
- Leeds 31
- Southampton 25