Come sta Bas Dost dopo il malore? Il messaggio dell’AZ Alkmaar

Momenti di grande paura nel campionato olandese durante AZ Alkmaar-NEC Nijmegen, sfida valida per il campionato olandese. Sul risultato di 1-2, il calciatore Bas Dost ha accusato un malore ed è crollato a terra. La partita è stata inizialmente interrotta e poi abbandonata definitivamente.

Doppio vantaggio degli ospiti con i gol realizzati da Dost e Mattsson. Nel secondo tempo i padroni di casa tornano in gioco con Pavlidis. Nei minuti finali Bas Dost è crollato a terra.

Come sta Bas Dost dopo il malore? “Bas Dost è cosciente e viene portato fuori dal campo. La partita è stata interrotta”, si legge in un comunicato ufficiale dell’AZ.

Drama at the @AZAlkmaar @necnijmegen match in The Netherlands – NEC’s Bas Dost collapses towards the end of the match. Players from both sides create a human shield before Dost regains consciousness and is stretchered off. Solidarity from both sets of players and fans. pic.twitter.com/ApF57410FC

— Tom Moldoveanu (@tomapress) October 29, 2023