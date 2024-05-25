Il Manchester United vince l’FA Cup: sfuma il double per il Manchester City | ALBO D’ORO

Garnacho e Mainoo, i due prodotti della cantera, 38 anni in due, regalano l’FA Cup al Manchester United. Torna a festeggiare la parte rossa di Manchester, fin troppo abituata ad assistere da spettatrice, negli ultimi anni, ai trionfi dei rivali del Manchester City. Una vittoria resa ancor più dolce dall’aver battuto proprio i rivali cittadini, i ragazzi di Pep Guardiola che pochi giorni fa avevano festeggiato la vittoria della Premier League.
Il Manchester United, 8ª al termine del campionato inglese, con appena 60 punti raccolti contro i 91 del City, puntava forte sulla finale di coppa per risollevare una stagione complicata, l’ennesima per i ‘Red Devils’ che non riescono a tornare ai fasti del passato. Le reti di Garnacho e Mainoo mettono la partita sui binari giusti fin dal primo tempo, nel finale il gol dell’1-2 firmato da Doku regala solo qualche brivido finale prima della festa.
L’albo d’oro dell’FA Cup
- 2023-2024 Manchester United
- 2022-2023 Manchester City
- 2021-2022 Liverpool
- 2020-2021 Leicester
- 2019-2020 Arsenal
- 2018-2019 Manchester City
- 2017-2018 Chelsea
- 2016-2017 Arsenal
- 2015-2016 Manchester United
- 2014-2015 Arsenal
- 2013-2014 Arsenal
- 2012-2013 Wigan
- 2011-2012 Chelsea
- 2010-2011 Manchester City
- 2009-2010 Chelsea
- 2008-2009 Chelsea
- 2007-2008 Portsmouth
- 2006-2007 Chelsea
- 2005-2006 Liverpool
- 2004-2005 Arsenal
- 2003-2004 Manchester United
- 2002-2003 Arsenal
- 2001-2002 Arsenal
- 2000-2001 Liverpool
- 1999-2000 Chelsea
- 1998-1999 Manchester United
- 1997-1998 Arsenal
- 1996-1997 Chelsea
- 1995-1996 Manchester United
- 1994-1995 Everton
- 1993-1994 Manchester United
- 1992-1993 Arsenal
- 1991-1992 Liverpool
- 1990-1991 Tottenham
- 1989-1990 Manchester United
- 1988-1989 Liverpool
- 1987-1988 Wimbledon FC
- 1986-1987 Convetry City
- 1985-1986 Liverpool
- 1984-1985 Manchester United
- 1983-1984 Everton
- 1982-1983 Manchester United
- 1981-1982 Tottenham
- 1980-1981 Tottenham
- 1979-1980 West Ham
- 1978-1979 Arsenal
- 1977-1978 Ipswich Town
- 1976-1977 Manchester United
- 1975-1976 Southampton
- 1974-1975 West Ham
- 1973-1974 Liverpool
- 1972-1973 Sunderland
- 1971-1972 Leeds
- 1970-1971 Arsenal
- 1969-1970 Chelsea
- 1968-1969 Manchester City
- 1967-1968 West Bromwich
- 1966-1967 Tottenham
- 1965-1966 Everton
- 1964-1965 Liverpool
- 1963-1964 West Ham
- 1962-1963 Manchester United
- 1961-1962 Tottenham
- 1960-1961 Tottenham
- 1959-1960 Wolverhampton
- 1958-1959 Notthingham Forest
- 1957-1958 Bolton
- 1956-1957 Aston Villa
- 1955-1956 Manchester City
- 1954-1955 Newcastle
- 1953-1954 West Bromwich
- 1952-1953 Blackpool
- 1951-1952 Newcastle
- 1950-1951 Newcastle
- 1949-1950 Arsenal
- 1948-1949 Wolverhampton
- 1947-1948 Manchester United
- 1946-1947 Charlton
- 1945-1946 Derby County
- Dal 1939 al 1945 non disputata a causa della Seconda Guerra Mondiale
- 1938-1939 Portsmouth
- 1937-1938 Preston N. E.
- 1936-1937 Sunderland
- 1935-1936 Arsenal
- 1934-1935 Sheffield Wednesday
- 1933-1934 Manchester City
- 1932-1933 Everton
- 1931-1932 Newcastle
- 1930-1931 West Bromwich
- 1929-1930 Arsenal
- 1928-1929 Bolton
- 1927-1928 Blackburn
- 1926-1927 Cardiff City
- 1925-1926 Bolton
- 1924-1925 Sheffield Utd
- 1923-1924 Newcastle
- 1922-1923 Bolton
- 1921-1922 Huddersfield Town
- 1920-1921 Tottenham
- 1919-1920 Aston Villa
- Dal 1916 al 1919 Non disputata a causa della Prima Guerra Mondiale
- 1914-1915 Sheffield Utd
- 1913-1914 Burnley
- 1912-1913 Aston Villa
- 1911-1912 Barnsley
- 1910-1911 Bradford City
- 1909-1910 Newcastle
- 1908-1909 Manchster United
- 1907-1908 Wolverhampton
- 1906-1907 Sheffield Wednesday
- 1905-1906 Everton
- 1904-1905 Aston Villa
- 1903-1904 Manchester City
- 1902-1903 Bury
- 1901-1902 Sheffield Utd
- 1900-1901 Tottenham
- 1899-1900 Bury
- 1898-1899 Sheffield Utd
- 1897-1898 Nottingham Forest
- 1896-1897 Aston Villa
- 1985-1896 Sheffield Wednesday
- 1894-1895 Aston Villa
- 1893-1894 Notts County
- 1892-1893 Wolverhampton
- 1891-1892 West Bromwich
- 1890-1891 Blackburn
- 1889-1890 Blackburn
- 1888-1889 Preston N. E.
- 1887-1888 West Bromwich
- 1886-1887 Aston Villa
- 1885-1886 Blackburn
- 1884-1885 Blackburn
- 1883-1884 Blackburn
- 1882-1883 Blackburn Olympic
- 1881-1882 Old Etonians
- 1880-1881 Old Carhusians
- 1879-1880 Clapham Rovers
- 1878-1879 Old Etonians
- 1877-1878 Wanderers
- 1876-1877 Wanderers
- 1875-1876 Wanderers
- 1874-1875 Royal Engineers
- 1873-1874 Oxford University
- 1872-1873 Wanderers
- 1871-1872 Wanderers