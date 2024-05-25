Il Manchester United vince l’FA Cup: sfuma il double per il Manchester City | ALBO D’ORO

CalcioWeb

Garnacho e Mainoo, i due prodotti della cantera, 38 anni in due, regalano l’FA Cup al Manchester United. Torna a festeggiare la parte rossa di Manchester, fin troppo abituata ad assistere da spettatrice, negli ultimi anni, ai trionfi dei rivali del Manchester City. Una vittoria resa ancor più dolce dall’aver battuto proprio i rivali cittadini, i ragazzi di Pep Guardiola che pochi giorni fa avevano festeggiato la vittoria della Premier League.

Il Manchester United, 8ª al termine del campionato inglese, con appena 60 punti raccolti contro i 91 del City, puntava forte sulla finale di coppa per risollevare una stagione complicata, l’ennesima per i ‘Red Devils’ che non riescono a tornare ai fasti del passato. Le reti di Garnacho e Mainoo mettono la partita sui binari giusti fin dal primo tempo, nel finale il gol dell’1-2 firmato da Doku regala solo qualche brivido finale prima della festa.

L’albo d’oro dell’FA Cup

2023-2024 Manchester United

2022-2023 Manchester City

2021-2022 Liverpool

2020-2021 Leicester

2019-2020 Arsenal

2018-2019 Manchester City

2017-2018 Chelsea

2016-2017 Arsenal

2015-2016 Manchester United

2014-2015 Arsenal

2013-2014 Arsenal

2012-2013 Wigan

2011-2012 Chelsea

2010-2011 Manchester City

2009-2010 Chelsea

2008-2009 Chelsea

2007-2008 Portsmouth

2006-2007 Chelsea

2005-2006 Liverpool

2004-2005 Arsenal

2003-2004 Manchester United

2002-2003 Arsenal

2001-2002 Arsenal

2000-2001 Liverpool

1999-2000 Chelsea

1998-1999 Manchester United

1997-1998 Arsenal

1996-1997 Chelsea

1995-1996 Manchester United

1994-1995 Everton

1993-1994 Manchester United

1992-1993 Arsenal

1991-1992 Liverpool

1990-1991 Tottenham

1989-1990 Manchester United

1988-1989 Liverpool

1987-1988 Wimbledon FC

1986-1987 Convetry City

1985-1986 Liverpool

1984-1985 Manchester United

1983-1984 Everton

1982-1983 Manchester United

1981-1982 Tottenham

1980-1981 Tottenham

1979-1980 West Ham

1978-1979 Arsenal

1977-1978 Ipswich Town

1976-1977 Manchester United

1975-1976 Southampton

1974-1975 West Ham

1973-1974 Liverpool

1972-1973 Sunderland

1971-1972 Leeds

1970-1971 Arsenal

1969-1970 Chelsea

1968-1969 Manchester City

1967-1968 West Bromwich

1966-1967 Tottenham

1965-1966 Everton

1964-1965 Liverpool

1963-1964 West Ham

1962-1963 Manchester United

1961-1962 Tottenham

1960-1961 Tottenham

1959-1960 Wolverhampton

1958-1959 Notthingham Forest

1957-1958 Bolton

1956-1957 Aston Villa

1955-1956 Manchester City

1954-1955 Newcastle

1953-1954 West Bromwich

1952-1953 Blackpool

1951-1952 Newcastle

1950-1951 Newcastle

1949-1950 Arsenal

1948-1949 Wolverhampton

1947-1948 Manchester United

1946-1947 Charlton

1945-1946 Derby County

Dal 1939 al 1945 non disputata a causa della Seconda Guerra Mondiale

1938-1939 Portsmouth

1937-1938 Preston N. E.

1936-1937 Sunderland

1935-1936 Arsenal

1934-1935 Sheffield Wednesday

1933-1934 Manchester City

1932-1933 Everton

1931-1932 Newcastle

1930-1931 West Bromwich

1929-1930 Arsenal

1928-1929 Bolton

1927-1928 Blackburn

1926-1927 Cardiff City

1925-1926 Bolton

1924-1925 Sheffield Utd

1923-1924 Newcastle

1922-1923 Bolton

1921-1922 Huddersfield Town

1920-1921 Tottenham

1919-1920 Aston Villa

Dal 1916 al 1919 Non disputata a causa della Prima Guerra Mondiale

1914-1915 Sheffield Utd

1913-1914 Burnley

1912-1913 Aston Villa

1911-1912 Barnsley

1910-1911 Bradford City

1909-1910 Newcastle

1908-1909 Manchster United

1907-1908 Wolverhampton

1906-1907 Sheffield Wednesday

1905-1906 Everton

1904-1905 Aston Villa

1903-1904 Manchester City

1902-1903 Bury

1901-1902 Sheffield Utd

1900-1901 Tottenham

1899-1900 Bury

1898-1899 Sheffield Utd

1897-1898 Nottingham Forest

1896-1897 Aston Villa

1985-1896 Sheffield Wednesday

1894-1895 Aston Villa

1893-1894 Notts County

1892-1893 Wolverhampton

1891-1892 West Bromwich

1890-1891 Blackburn

1889-1890 Blackburn

1888-1889 Preston N. E.

1887-1888 West Bromwich

1886-1887 Aston Villa

1885-1886 Blackburn

1884-1885 Blackburn

1883-1884 Blackburn

1882-1883 Blackburn Olympic

1881-1882 Old Etonians

1880-1881 Old Carhusians

1879-1880 Clapham Rovers

1878-1879 Old Etonians

1877-1878 Wanderers

1876-1877 Wanderers

1875-1876 Wanderers

1874-1875 Royal Engineers

1873-1874 Oxford University

1872-1873 Wanderers

1871-1872 Wanderers