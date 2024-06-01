Il Real Madrid vince la 15ª Champions League: l’Albo d’oro aggiornato

Il Real Madrid batte 2-0 il Borussia Dortmund e vince la 15ª Champions League della sua storia. Le reti di Carvajal e Vinicius Jr. piegano un ottimo Borussia Dortmund che rischia più volte di andare in vantaggio ma poi si scioglie dopo il primo gol subito.
Tutte le squadre vincitrici della Champions League
Di seguito l’albo d’oro della Champions League con tutte le squadre vincitrici:
- 2024 – Real Madrid
- 2023 – Manchester City
- 2022 – Real Madrid
- 2021 – Chelsea
- 2020 – Bayern Monaco
- 2019 – Liverpool
- 2018 – Real Madrid
- 2017 – Real Madrid
- 2016 – Real Madrid
- 2015 – Barcellona
- 2014 – Real Madrid
- 2013 – Bayern Monaco
- 2012 – Chelsea
- 2011 – Barcellona
- 2010 – Inter
- 2009 – Barcellona
- 2008 – Manchester United
- 2007 – AC Milan
- 2006 – Barcellona
- 2005 – Liverpool
- 2004 – Porto
- 2003 – AC Milan
- 2002 – Real Madrid
- 2001 – Bayern Monaco
- 2000 – Real Madrid
- 1999 – Manchester United
- 1998 – Real Madrid
- 1997 – Borussia Dortmund
- 1996 – Juventus
- 1995 – Ajax
- 1994 – AC Milan
- 1993 – Marsiglia
- 1992 – Barcellona
- 1991 – Red Star Belgrade
- 1990 – AC Milan
- 1989 – AC Milan
- 1988 – PSV Eindhoven
- 1987 – Porto
- 1986 – Steaua Bucurest
- 1985 – Juventus
- 1984 – Liverpool
- 1983 – Amburgo
- 1982 – Aston Villa
- 1981 – Liverpool
- 1980 – Nottingham Forest
- 1979 – Nottingham Forest
- 1978 – Liverpool
- 1977 – Liverpool
- 1976 – Bayern Monaco
- 1975 – Bayern Monaco
- 1974 – Bayern Monaco
- 1973 – Ajax
- 1972 – Ajax
- 1971 – Ajax
- 1970 – Feyenoord
- 1969 – AC Milan
- 1968 – Manchester United
- 1967 – Celtic
- 1966 – Real Madrid
- 1965 – Inter
- 1964 – Inter
- 1963 – AC Milan
- 1962 – Benfica
- 1961 – Benfica
- 1960 – Real Madrid
- 1959 – Real Madrid
- 1958 – Real Madrid
- 1957 – Real Madrid
- 1956 – Real Madrid
Quali sono le squadre che hanno vinto più Champions League?
- Real Madrid – 15 vittorie (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 2024)
- AC Milan – 7 vittorie (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
- Bayern Monaco – 6 vittorie (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)
- Liverpool – 6 vittorie (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)
- Barcellona – 5 vittorie (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)
- Ajax – 4 vittorie (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)
- Manchester United – 3 vittorie (1968, 1999, 2008)
- Inter – 3 vittorie (1964, 1965, 2010)
- Benfica – 2 vittorie (1961, 1962)
- Nottingham Forest – 2 vittorie (1979, 1980)
- Juventus – 2 vittorie (1985, 1996)
- Porto – 2 vittorie (1987, 2004)
- Chelsea – 2 vittorie (2012, 2021)
- Borussia Dortmund – 1 (1997)
- Olympique Marsiglia – 1 (1993)
- Stella Rossa Belgrado – 1 (1991)
- PSV Eindhoven – 1 (1988)
- Steaua Bucarest – 1 (1986)
- Amburgo – 1 (1983)
- Aston Villa – 1 (1982)
- Feyenoord – 1 (1970)
- Celtic – 1 (1967)