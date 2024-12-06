Sorteggiati a Miami i gironi del Mondiale per Club 2025 che si svolgerà negli Stati Uniti dal 15 giugno al 13 luglio 2025, e le squadre italiane Inter e Juventus hanno scoperto i loro avversari.
L’Inter giocherà la prima partita con il Monterrey, poi gli Urawa Red Diamonds e infine il River Plate.
Per la Juventus esordio con l’Al Ain, poi Wydad e infine il Manchester City.
Sorteggio Mondiale per Club 2025: la composizione degli otto gironi
GRUPPO A
- Palmeiras (BRA)
- Porto (POR)
- Al Ahly (EGY)
- Inter Miami (USA)
Calendario Gruppo A
Palmeiras-Porto
Al Ahly-Inter Miami
Palmeiras-Al Ahly
Porto-Inter Miami
Palmeiras-Inter Miami
Porto-Al Ahly
GRUPPO B
- Paris SG (FRA)
- Atletico Madrid (SPA)
- Botafogo (BRA)
- Seattle Sounders (USA)
Calendario Gruppo B
- Psg-Atletico Madrid
- Botafogo-Seattle Sounders
- Psg-Botafogo
- Atletico Madrid-Seattle Sounders
- Psg-Seattle Sounders
- Atletico Madrid-Botafogo
GRUPPO C
- Bayern Monaco (GER)
- Auckland City (NZL)
- Boca Juniors (ARG)
- Benfica (POR)
Calendario Gruppo C
- Bayern Monaco-Auckland City
- Boca Juniors-Benfica
- Bayern Monaco-Boca Juniors
- Auckland City -Benfica
- Bayern Monaco-Benfica
- Auckland City -Boca Juniors
GRUPPO D
- Flamengo (BRA)
- Espérance Tunisi (TUN)
- Chelsea (ING)
- Leon (MEX)
Calendario Gruppo D
- Flamengo-Espérance Tunisi
- Chelsea-Leon
- Flamengo-Chelsea
- Espérance Tunisi-Leon
- Flamengo-Leon
- Espérance Tunisi-Chelsea
GRUPPO E
- River Plate (ARG)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
- Monterrey (MEX)
- Inter (ITA)
Calendario Gruppo E
- River Plate-Urawa Red Diamonds
- Monterrey-Inter
- River Plate-Monterrey
- Urawa Red Diamonds-Inter
- River Plate-Inter
- Urawa Red Diamonds-Monterrey
GRUPPO F
- Fluminense (BRA)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- Ulsan HD (KOR)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
Calendario Gruppo F
- Fluminense-Borussia Dortmund
- Ulsan-Mamelodi Sundowns
- Fluminense-Ulsan
- Borussia Dortmund-Mamelodi Sundowns
- Fluminense-Mamelodi Sundowns
- Borussia Dortmund-Ulsan
GRUPPO G
- Manchester City (ING)
- Wydad (MAR)
- Al Ain (UAE)
- Juventus (ITA)
Calendario Gruppo G
- Manchester City-Wydad
- Al Ain-Juventus
- Manchester City-Al Ain
- Wydad-Juventus
- Manchester City-Juventus
- Wydad-Al Ain
GRUPPO H
- Real Madrid (SPA)
- Al Hilal (KSA)
- Pachuca (MES)
- Salisburgo (AUT)
Calendario Gruppo H
- Real Madrid-Al Hilal
- Pachuca-Salisburgo
- Real Madrid-Pachuca
- Al Hilal-Salisburgo
- Real Madrid-Salisburgo
- Al Hilal-Pachuca