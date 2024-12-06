Sorteggio Mondiale per Club 2025: la composizione degli otto gironi

A Miami il sorteggio per il Mondiale per Club 2025 che si svolgerà negli Usa dal 15 giugno al 13 luglio: le avversarie di Inter e Juventus

Foto Ansa
CalcioWeb

Sorteggiati a Miami i gironi del Mondiale per Club 2025 che si svolgerà negli Stati Uniti dal 15 giugno al 13 luglio 2025, e le squadre italiane Inter e Juventus hanno scoperto i loro avversari.

L’Inter giocherà la prima partita con il Monterrey, poi gli Urawa Red Diamonds e infine il River Plate.

Per la Juventus esordio con l’Al Ain, poi Wydad e infine il Manchester City.

Sorteggio Mondiale per Club 2025: la composizione degli otto gironi

GRUPPO A

  • Palmeiras (BRA)
  • Porto (POR)
  • Al Ahly (EGY)
  • Inter Miami (USA)

Calendario Gruppo A

Palmeiras-Porto

Al Ahly-Inter Miami

Palmeiras-Al Ahly

Porto-Inter Miami

Palmeiras-Inter Miami

Porto-Al Ahly

GRUPPO B

  • Paris SG (FRA)
  • Atletico Madrid (SPA)
  • Botafogo (BRA)
  • Seattle Sounders (USA)

Calendario Gruppo B

  • Psg-Atletico Madrid
  • Botafogo-Seattle Sounders
  • Psg-Botafogo
  • Atletico Madrid-Seattle Sounders
  • Psg-Seattle Sounders
  • Atletico Madrid-Botafogo

GRUPPO C

  • Bayern Monaco (GER)
  • Auckland City (NZL)
  • Boca Juniors (ARG)
  • Benfica (POR)

Calendario Gruppo C

  • Bayern Monaco-Auckland City
  • Boca Juniors-Benfica
  • Bayern Monaco-Boca Juniors
  • Auckland City -Benfica
  • Bayern Monaco-Benfica
  • Auckland City -Boca Juniors

GRUPPO D

  • Flamengo (BRA)
  • Espérance Tunisi (TUN)
  • Chelsea (ING)
  • Leon (MEX)

Calendario Gruppo D

  • Flamengo-Espérance Tunisi
  • Chelsea-Leon
  • Flamengo-Chelsea
  • Espérance Tunisi-Leon
  • Flamengo-Leon
  • Espérance Tunisi-Chelsea

GRUPPO E

  • River Plate (ARG)
  • Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
  • Monterrey (MEX)
  • Inter (ITA)

Calendario Gruppo E

  • River Plate-Urawa Red Diamonds
  • Monterrey-Inter
  • River Plate-Monterrey
  • Urawa Red Diamonds-Inter
  • River Plate-Inter
  • Urawa Red Diamonds-Monterrey

GRUPPO F

  • Fluminense (BRA)
  • Borussia Dortmund (GER)
  • Ulsan HD (KOR)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Calendario Gruppo F

  • Fluminense-Borussia Dortmund
  • Ulsan-Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Fluminense-Ulsan
  • Borussia Dortmund-Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Fluminense-Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Borussia Dortmund-Ulsan

GRUPPO G

  • Manchester City (ING)
  • Wydad (MAR)
  • Al Ain (UAE)
  • Juventus (ITA)

Calendario Gruppo G

  • Manchester City-Wydad
  • Al Ain-Juventus
  • Manchester City-Al Ain
  • Wydad-Juventus
  • Manchester City-Juventus
  • Wydad-Al Ain

GRUPPO H

  • Real Madrid (SPA)
  • Al Hilal (KSA)
  • Pachuca (MES)
  • Salisburgo (AUT)

Calendario Gruppo H

  • Real Madrid-Al Hilal
  • Pachuca-Salisburgo
  • Real Madrid-Pachuca
  • Al Hilal-Salisburgo
  • Real Madrid-Salisburgo
  • Al Hilal-Pachuca
Continua la lettura su CalcioWeb
Condividi