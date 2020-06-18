Home Mondo

Paura City-Arsenal, brutto scontro Eric Garcia-Ederson: il calciatore esce dal campo col respiratore [FOTO e VIDEO]

Brutto scontro tra Eric Garcia ed Ederson durante Manchester City-Arsenal di ieri sera: attimi di paura, il calciatore esce dal campo col respiratore

A cura di Consolato Cicciù
/

Attimi di paura, ieri sera, nel big match tra Manchester City e Arsenal, conclusosi sul punteggio di 3-0 per i padroni di casa. Verso la fine del match, sul risultato di 2-0, brutto scontro tra Eric Garcia e il proprio portiere Ederson, in uscita. Il difensore, subita la brutta botta, rimane a terra ed è costretto ad uscire addirittura col respiratore, portato poi in ospedale per accertamenti. E poi Guardiola a fine gara a rassicurare circa le sue condizioni: “Ora è cosciente e questo è un buon segno”. In alto le FOTO dello scontro, in basso il VIDEO.

 

© CalcioWeb - Editore Socedit srl - P.iva/CF 02901400800