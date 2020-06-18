Paura City-Arsenal, brutto scontro Eric Garcia-Ederson: il calciatore esce dal campo col respiratore [FOTO e VIDEO]

Attimi di paura, ieri sera, nel big match tra Manchester City e Arsenal, conclusosi sul punteggio di 3-0 per i padroni di casa. Verso la fine del match, sul risultato di 2-0, brutto scontro tra Eric Garcia e il proprio portiere Ederson, in uscita. Il difensore, subita la brutta botta, rimane a terra ed è costretto ad uscire addirittura col respiratore, portato poi in ospedale per accertamenti. E poi Guardiola a fine gara a rassicurare circa le sue condizioni: “Ora è cosciente e questo è un buon segno”. In alto le FOTO dello scontro, in basso il VIDEO.

I’m sorry but Ederson has to be more careful than that, especially with his own players. He could’ve killed poor Eric Garcia. Call your man off or jump around him. pic.twitter.com/U3y1OHBgaQ

— Sean Kent (@seankent) June 17, 2020