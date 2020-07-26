Risultati Premier League LIVE, ultima giornata – Tris Arsenal, Bournemouth in vantaggio

Premier League – Si chiude un’entusiasmante stagione di Premier League, che ha visto il trionfo del Liverpool di Jurgen Klopp. Ultima giornata spettacolare. Tanti i verdetti ancora da scrivere negli ultimi 90 minuti. Manchester United, Leicester e Chelsea si giocano due posti per la prossima Champions League. Il Tottenham di Mourinho prova ad agguantare l’Europa League. Aston Villa, Watford e Bournemouth lottano per non retrocedere. Di seguito il programma completo e la classifica. In alto la FOTOGALLERY.
I RISULTATI
Arsenal-Watford 3-0
Burnley-Brighton 0-1
Chelsea-Wolverhampton 0-0
Crystal Palace-Tottenham 0-1
Everton-Bournemouth 0-1
Leicester-Manchester Utd 0-0
Manchester City-Norwich 1-0
Newcastle-Liverpool 1-0
Southampton-Sheffield Utd 0-1
West Ham-Aston Villa 0-0
LA CLASSIFICA
- LIVERPOOL 96
- MANCHESTER CITY 78
- MANCHESTER UNITED 63
- CHELSEA 63
- LEICESTER 62
- WOLVES 59
- TOTTENHAM 58
- SHEFFIELD 54
- BURNLEY 54
- ARSENAL 53
- EVERTON 49
- SOUTHAMPTON 49
- NEWCASTLE 44
- CRYSTAL PALACE 42
- WEST HAM 38
- BRIGHTON 38
- ASTON VILLA 34
- WATFORD 34
- BOURNEMOUTH 31
- NORWICH 21
Premier League: i verdetti
Campione d’Inghilterra: Liverpool
Qualificate in Champions League: Liverpool, Manchester City
Qualificate in Europa League:
Retrocesse: Norwich,