Risultati Premier League LIVE, ultima giornata – Tris Arsenal, Bournemouth in vantaggio

Premier League – Si chiude un’entusiasmante stagione di Premier League, che ha visto il trionfo del Liverpool di Jurgen Klopp. Ultima giornata spettacolare. Tanti i verdetti ancora da scrivere negli ultimi 90 minuti. Manchester United, Leicester e Chelsea si giocano due posti per la prossima Champions League. Il Tottenham di Mourinho prova ad agguantare l’Europa League. Aston Villa, Watford e Bournemouth lottano per non retrocedere. Di seguito il programma completo e la classifica. In alto la FOTOGALLERY.

I RISULTATI

Arsenal-Watford 3-0

Burnley-Brighton 0-1

Chelsea-Wolverhampton 0-0

Crystal Palace-Tottenham 0-1

Everton-Bournemouth 0-1

Leicester-Manchester Utd 0-0

Manchester City-Norwich 1-0

Newcastle-Liverpool 1-0

Southampton-Sheffield Utd 0-1

West Ham-Aston Villa 0-0

LA CLASSIFICA

LIVERPOOL 96 MANCHESTER CITY 78 MANCHESTER UNITED 63 CHELSEA 63 LEICESTER 62 WOLVES 59 TOTTENHAM 58 SHEFFIELD 54 BURNLEY 54 ARSENAL 53 EVERTON 49 SOUTHAMPTON 49 NEWCASTLE 44 CRYSTAL PALACE 42 WEST HAM 38 BRIGHTON 38 ASTON VILLA 34 WATFORD 34 BOURNEMOUTH 31 NORWICH 21

Premier League: i verdetti

Campione d’Inghilterra: Liverpool

Qualificate in Champions League: Liverpool, Manchester City

Qualificate in Europa League:

Retrocesse: Norwich,