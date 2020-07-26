Home Mondo

Risultati Premier League LIVE, ultima giornata – Tris Arsenal, Bournemouth in vantaggio

Si chiude la stagione di Premier League. Ultima giornata che deve ancora regalare tanti verdetti. I risultati LIVE e la classifica

A cura di Carmelo Barilla'
/

Premier League – Si chiude un’entusiasmante stagione di Premier League, che ha visto il trionfo del Liverpool di Jurgen Klopp. Ultima giornata spettacolare. Tanti i verdetti ancora da scrivere negli ultimi 90 minuti. Manchester United, Leicester e Chelsea si giocano due posti per la prossima Champions League. Il Tottenham di Mourinho prova ad agguantare l’Europa League. Aston Villa, Watford e Bournemouth lottano per non retrocedere. Di seguito il programma completo e la classifica. In alto la FOTOGALLERY.

I RISULTATI

Arsenal-Watford 3-0
Burnley-Brighton 0-1
Chelsea-Wolverhampton 0-0
Crystal Palace-Tottenham 0-1
Everton-Bournemouth 0-1
Leicester-Manchester Utd 0-0
Manchester City-Norwich 1-0
Newcastle-Liverpool 1-0
Southampton-Sheffield Utd 0-1
West Ham-Aston Villa 0-0

LA CLASSIFICA

  1. LIVERPOOL 96
  2. MANCHESTER CITY 78
  3. MANCHESTER UNITED 63
  4. CHELSEA 63
  5. LEICESTER 62
  6. WOLVES 59
  7. TOTTENHAM 58
  8. SHEFFIELD 54
  9. BURNLEY 54
  10. ARSENAL 53
  11. EVERTON 49
  12. SOUTHAMPTON 49
  13. NEWCASTLE 44
  14. CRYSTAL PALACE 42
  15. WEST HAM 38
  16. BRIGHTON 38
  17. ASTON VILLA 34
  18. WATFORD 34
  19. BOURNEMOUTH 31
  20. NORWICH 21

Premier League: i verdetti

Campione d’Inghilterra: Liverpool
Qualificate in Champions League: Liverpool, Manchester City
Qualificate in Europa League:
Retrocesse: Norwich,

