Risultati Premier League, 7^ giornata – Chelsea e Tottenham non sbagliano: la classifica [FOTO]

RISULTATI PREMIER LEAGUE – Va in scena la settima giornata del massimo campionato inglese. Il Liverpool non si ferma più: la compagine di Klopp fa 7 su 7 sbancando anche il campo dello Sheffiel United con una rete di Wijnaldum. Sei partite alle ore 16, successo davanti al pubblico amico per il Chelsea che ha vinto contro il Brighton, bene anche il Tottenham che nonostante l’inferiorità numerica ha conquistato tre punti preziosi contro il Southampton. Domenica si gioca Leicester-Tottenham, monday night tra Manchester United ed Arsenal. Il programma completo.

SABATO

ore 13.30

Sheffield Utd-Liverpool 0-1

ore 16.00

Aston Villa-Burnley 2-2

Bournemouth-West Ham 2-2

Chelsea-Brighton 2-0

Crystal Palace-Norwich 2-0

Tottenham-Southampton 2-1

Wolves-Watford 2-0

ore 18:30

Everton-Manchester City

DOMENICA

ore 17.30

Leicester-Newcastle

LUNEDI’

ore 21

Manchester Utd-Arsenal

LA CLASSIFICA