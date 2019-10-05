Home Articoli home

Risultati Premier League, 8^ giornata: il Tottenham cade ancora, la classifica aggiornata

Risultati Premier League, tutti gli aggiornamenti in diretta e in tempo reale sulla giornata del massimo campionato inglese

da Carmelo Barilla'
RISULTATI PREMIER LEAGUE – Si gioca l’ottavo turno del campionato inglese. Giornata di Premier che si è aperta con il Tottenham sconfitto a Brighton. Alle 16 il Liverpool riceve il Leicester. Le altre grandi saranno impegnate nei posticipi della domenica. Impegni casalinghi per Arsenal e Manchester City, rispettivamente contro Bournemouth e Wolverhampton, trasferte per Chelsea e Manchester United contro Southampton e Newcastle. Il programma completo.

SABATO

ore 13.30
Brighton-Tottenham 3-0

ore 16.00
Burnley-Everton
Liverpool-Leicester
Norwich-Aston Villa
Watford-Sheffield Utd

ore 18:30
West Ham-Crystal Palace

DOMENICA

ore 15
Arsenal-Bournemouth
Manchester City-Wolves
Southampton-Chelsea

ore 17,30
Newcastle-Manchester Utd

LA CLASSIFICA

  1. Liverpool 21
  2. Manchester City 16
  3. Leicester 14
  4. Arsenal 12
  5. West Ham 12
  6. Tottenham 11
  7. Chelsea 11
  8. Bournemouth 11
  9. Crystal Palace 11
  10. Manchester United 9
  11. Burnley 9
  12. Brighton 9
  13. Sheffield United 8
  14. Wolves 7
  15. Southampton 7
  16. Everton 7
  17. Norwich 6
  18. Aston Villa 5
  19. Newcastle 5
  20. Watford 2

