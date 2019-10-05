Risultati Premier League, 8^ giornata: il Tottenham cade ancora, la classifica aggiornata

RISULTATI PREMIER LEAGUE – Si gioca l’ottavo turno del campionato inglese. Giornata di Premier che si è aperta con il Tottenham sconfitto a Brighton. Alle 16 il Liverpool riceve il Leicester. Le altre grandi saranno impegnate nei posticipi della domenica. Impegni casalinghi per Arsenal e Manchester City, rispettivamente contro Bournemouth e Wolverhampton, trasferte per Chelsea e Manchester United contro Southampton e Newcastle. Il programma completo.
SABATO
ore 13.30
Brighton-Tottenham 3-0
ore 16.00
Burnley-Everton
Liverpool-Leicester
Norwich-Aston Villa
Watford-Sheffield Utd
ore 18:30
West Ham-Crystal Palace
DOMENICA
ore 15
Arsenal-Bournemouth
Manchester City-Wolves
Southampton-Chelsea
ore 17,30
Newcastle-Manchester Utd
LA CLASSIFICA
- Liverpool 21
- Manchester City 16
- Leicester 14
- Arsenal 12
- West Ham 12
- Tottenham 11
- Chelsea 11
- Bournemouth 11
- Crystal Palace 11
- Manchester United 9
- Burnley 9
- Brighton 9
- Sheffield United 8
- Wolves 7
- Southampton 7
- Everton 7
- Norwich 6
- Aston Villa 5
- Newcastle 5
- Watford 2