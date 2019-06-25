Adil Rami e Pamela Anderson non stanno più insieme, ma l’accusa della donna è pesante [FOTO]

Il difensore del Marsiglia Adil Rami e Pamela Anderson non stanno più insieme. E’ la stella ex star di ‘Baywatch’ ad annunciare pubblicamente di aver rotto con il calciatore, accusandolo duramente.
“Gli ultimi due anni della mia vita sono stati una grande bugia“, si è sfogata la 51enne attrice in un lungo post su Instagram. “Sono stata presa in giro, portata a credere… eravamo un ‘grande amore’? Sono devastata da quando ho scoperto che negli ultimi giorni che stava conducendo una doppia vita. Lui era solito scherzare su altri giocatori che avevano amanti in appartamenti vicini alle loro mogli. Chiamava quegli uomini mostri. Ha mentito a tutti… È lui il mostro“.
It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.