Adil Rami e Pamela Anderson non stanno più insieme, ma l’accusa della donna è pesante [FOTO]

Il difensore del Marsiglia Adil Rami e Pamela Anderson non stanno più insieme. E’ la stella ex star di ‘Baywatch’ ad annunciare pubblicamente di aver rotto con il calciatore, accusandolo duramente.

“Gli ultimi due anni della mia vita sono stati una grande bugia“, si è sfogata la 51enne attrice in un lungo post su Instagram. “Sono stata presa in giro, portata a credere… eravamo un ‘grande amore’? Sono devastata da quando ho scoperto che negli ultimi giorni che stava conducendo una doppia vita. Lui era solito scherzare su altri giocatori che avevano amanti in appartamenti vicini alle loro mogli. Chiamava quegli uomini mostri. Ha mentito a tutti… È lui il mostro“.