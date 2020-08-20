Premier League 2020-2021, ufficiale il programma delle gare: il calendario completo

La Premier League ha ufficializzato il calendario completo delle gare in vista della nuova stagione, la 2020-2021. Si parte il 12 settembre, si chiude il 23 maggio. Ecco tutte le partite giornata per giornata.
Sabato 12 settembre
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Everton
West Brom v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle Utd
Lunedì 14 settembre
20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves
Sabato 19 settembre
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Brom
Leeds Utd v Fulham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle Utd v Brighton
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Man City
Sabato 26 settembre
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Sheffield Utd v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Newcastle Utd
West Brom v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolves
Sabato 3 ottobre
Arsenal v Sheffield Utd
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds Utd v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle Utd v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham
Sabato 17 ottobre
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds Utd v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle Utd v Man Utd
Sheffield Utd v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley
Sabato 24 ottobre
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds Utd
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield Utd
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle Utd
Sabato 31 ottobre
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds Utd v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle Utd v Everton
Sheffield Utd v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sabato 7 novembre
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield Utd
Crystal Palace v Leeds Utd
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle Utd
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham
Sabato 21 novembre
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds Utd v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle Utd v Chelsea
Sheffield Utd v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton
Sabato 28 novembre
Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd
Everton v Leeds Utd
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Sabato 5 dicembre
Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds Utd
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield Utd v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Sabato 12 dicembre
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds Utd v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle Utd v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Martedì 15 dicembre
19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley
19:45 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd
19:45 Leicester City v Everton
19:45 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Crystal Palace
19:45 Lupi contro Chelsea
Mercoledì 16 dicembre
20:00 Liverpool v Spurs
20:00 Man City v West Brom
Sabato 19 dicembre
Brighton v Sheffield Utd
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds Utd
Newcastle Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa
Sabato 26 dicembre
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds Utd v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle Utd
Sheffield Utd v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs
Lunedì 28 dicembre
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds Utd
Sabato 2 gennaio
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield Utd
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle Utd v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds Utd
West Brom v Arsenal
Martedì 12 gennaio
19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
19:45 Aston Villa v Spurs
19:45 Fulham v Man Utd
19:45 Leeds Utd v Southampton
19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
19:45 Sheffield Utd v Newcastle Utd
19:45 West Ham v West Brom
19:45 Lupi contro Everton
Mercoledì 13 gennaio
20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
20:00 Man City v Brighton
Sabato 16 gennaio
Arsenal v Newcastle Utd
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds Utd v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield Utd v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Martedì 26 gennaio
19:45 Brighton v Fulham
19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa
19:45 Everton v Leicester City
20:00 Man Utd v Sheffield Utd
20:00 West Brom v Man City
Mercoledì 27 gennaio
19:45 Chelsea – Wolves
19:45 Newcastle Utd – Leeds Utd
19:45 Southampton – Arsenal
19:45 Spurs – Liverpool
20:00 Crystal Palace – West Ham
Sabato 30 gennaio
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle Utd
Leicester City v Leeds Utd
Man City v Sheffield Utd
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Martedì 2 febbraio
19:45 Aston Villa – West Ham
19:45 Burnley – Man City
19:45 Fulham – Leicester City
19:45 Leeds Utd – Everton
19:45 Sheffield Utd – West Brom
19:45 Wolves – Arsenal
20:00 Man Utd – Southampton
Mercoledì 3 febbraio
19:45 Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace
19:45 Spurs v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
Sabato 6 febbraio
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle Utd v Southampton
Sheffield Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City
Sabato 13 febbraio
Arsenal v Leeds Utd
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield Utd
Sabato 20 febbraio
Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield Utd
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle Utd
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds Utd
Sabato 27 febbraio
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle Utd v Wolves
Sheffield Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Sabato 6 marzo
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle Utd
West Ham v Leeds Utd
Sabato 13 marzo
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds Utd v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield Utd
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Sabato 20 marzo
Brighton v Newcastle Utd
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds Utd
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Sabato 3 aprile
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Sabato 10 aprile
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds Utd
Sheffield Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Sabato 17 aprile
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds Utd v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Sabato 24 aprile
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds Utd v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle Utd
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield Utd v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Sabato 1 maggio
Brighton v Leeds Utd
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle Utd v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield Utd
West Brom v Wolves
Sabato 8 maggio
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds Utd v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Martedì 11 maggio
19:45 Brighton v West Ham
19:45 Burnley v Leeds Utd
19:45 Everton v Sheffield Utd
20:00 Man Utd v Leicester City
20:00 West Brom v Liverpool
Mercoledì 12 maggio
19:45 Chelsea – Arsenal
19:45 Newcastle Utd – Man City
19:45 Southampton – Fulham
19:45 Spurs – Wolves
20:00 Crystal Palace – Aston Villa
Sabato 15 maggio
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle Utd v Sheffield Utd
Southampton v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Domenica 23 maggio
16:00 Arsenal v Brighton
16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
16:00 Fulham v Newcastle Utd
16:00 Leeds Utd v West Brom
16:00 Leicester City v Spurs
16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
16:00 Man City v Everton
16 : 00 Sheffield Utd v Burnley
16:00 West Ham v Southampton
16:00 Wolves v Man Utd