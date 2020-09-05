“Futuro di Messi non legato a quello di Suarez, lui è già d’accordo con la Juve”

Un tweet abbastanza chiaro ed eloquente che aggiorna la vicenda Suarez-Juventus. Dopo la telenovela Messi, chiusa ieri con le parole dell’argentino che ha affermato di dover rimanere in blaugrana, si è iniziato a pensare che anche il futuro del Pistolero potesse cambiare.

Non sarà così, quantomeno secondo l’affermazione di Guillem Balague, il biografo della Pulce: “Non è vero che il futuro di Messi è legato a quello di Suarez. L’uruguaiano è d’accordo con la Juve e questo non influisce su ciò che deciderà Leo. La richiesta al Barcellona si è abbassata: anziché i due anni rimasti di contratto (uno su opzione), Suarez sarebbe contento se gli venisse pagato anche un solo anno”, recita il tweet.

Not true that the future of Leo Messi is linked to Suarez’s. The Uruguayan has all agreed with Juve and that does no affect what Leo will decide. Pay off with FCB is slowing things down: instead of the 2 years left of his contract (one optional) Suarez happy to be paid just one pic.twitter.com/ywsHxmKwKa

— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 4, 2020