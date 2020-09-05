Home Juventus

“Futuro di Messi non legato a quello di Suarez, lui è già d’accordo con la Juve”

"Il futuro di Messi non è legato a quello di Suarez, che è già d'accordo con la Juventus": è quanto afferma in un tweet il biografo della Pulce

A cura di Consolato Cicciù
Messi Suarez
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Un tweet abbastanza chiaro ed eloquente che aggiorna la vicenda Suarez-Juventus. Dopo la telenovela Messi, chiusa ieri con le parole dell’argentino che ha affermato di dover rimanere in blaugrana, si è iniziato a pensare che anche il futuro del Pistolero potesse cambiare.

Non sarà così, quantomeno secondo l’affermazione di Guillem Balague, il biografo della Pulce: “Non è vero che il futuro di Messi è legato a quello di Suarez. L’uruguaiano è d’accordo con la Juve e questo non influisce su ciò che deciderà Leo. La richiesta al Barcellona si è abbassata: anziché i due anni rimasti di contratto (uno su opzione), Suarez sarebbe contento se gli venisse pagato anche un solo anno”, recita il tweet.

 

