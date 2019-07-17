Home News

Twitter annuncia i vincitori dei #GoldenTweet Awards del campionato di calcio femminile

Il calcio femminile regala sempre grande spettacolo, i vincitori annunciati da Twitter

da Stefano Vitetta
A cura di Stefano Vitetta
calcio femminile
I fan di calcio di tutto il mondo si sono uniti su Twitter per vedere la #FIFAWWC in tempo reale durante l’emozionante torneo per discutere di tutta l’azione dentro e fuori campo . Dopo 52 partite, la vittoria degli Stati Uniti e il Golden Boot, è rimasto solo un annuncio da fare…i vincitori dei #GoldenTweet Awards del campionato di calcio femminile! Oggi i #GoldenTweet Awards premieranno i contenuti migliori dei fan, giocatori e commentatori che hanno partecipato alle conversazioni sulla #FIFAWWC su Twitter. Durante il campionato mondiale, Twitter ha analizzato i dati per identificare i tweet più interessanti che sono stati condivisi in tutto il mondo. Di seguito i vincitori dei #GoldenTweet Awards diffusi tra diversi paesi e categorie:

Australia
● Giocatrice


● Fan


● Commentatore


● Celebrità


● Team

Brasile
● Fan


● Atleta


● Influencer


● Brand

Francia
● Atleta


● Fan


● Media

Giappone
● Giocatrice


● Fan


● Commentatore

Spagna
● Atleta


● Fan


● Commentatore


● Thread


● Brand

Corea del Sud
● Giocatrice

Inghilterra
● Fan


● Giocatrice


● Team


● Celebrità


● Media

Stati Uniti
● Atleta


● Brand


● Fan


● Giornalista

Inoltre, il vincitore assoluto mondiale dei #GoldenTweet Awards è stato annunciato:

Il tweet sulla figlia di Mike Magee ( @magee18 ) relativo all’importanza dei modelli a cui ispirarsi è stata selezionata dal team di Twitter, che ha rivisto i dati globali per identificare i tweet più interessanti relativi alla conversazione di #FIFAWWC di quest’anno in tutto il mondo. I vincitori riceveranno un trofeo #GoldenTweet in edizione limitata e in tutto il mondo sono stati riuniti gruppi di noti appassionati di calcio locale e personalità sportive per selezionare i vincitori. Jay Bavishi, Senior Manager & Global Lead on Quadrennial Events di Twitter ha detto: “È stato davvero un trionfale e rivoluzionario torneo femminile di Coppa del Mondo, che ha fatto emozionare e ha scatenato conversazioni e dibattiti dentro e fuori dal campo. Oltre a vedere uno show unico abbiamo anche avuto la possibilità di seguire su Twitter tutte le informazioni in tempo reale , tutti gli alti, i bassi, la passione e l’umorismo evocati da questo bellissimo gioco. Le persone vogliono guardare e parlare di sport femminile, anche se, in termini di copertura e di seguito c’è ancora molto lavoro da fare. Twitter ha sicuramente un ruolo importante e contribuisce a colmare questo vuoto. Twitter rende la conversazione sullo sport un campo di gioco uniforme unendo i fan di ogni genere, età e origine. Poiché lo sport è oggetto di numerose conversazioni sulla nostra piattaforma, riusciamo a portare le persone più vicino all’azione, più vicino ai fan e più vicino ai giocatori stessi”.

Articoli Centro
