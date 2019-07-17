Twitter annuncia i vincitori dei #GoldenTweet Awards del campionato di calcio femminile

I fan di calcio di tutto il mondo si sono uniti su Twitter per vedere la #FIFAWWC in tempo reale durante l’emozionante torneo per discutere di tutta l’azione dentro e fuori campo . Dopo 52 partite, la vittoria degli Stati Uniti e il Golden Boot, è rimasto solo un annuncio da fare…i vincitori dei #GoldenTweet Awards del campionato di calcio femminile! Oggi i #GoldenTweet Awards premieranno i contenuti migliori dei fan, giocatori e commentatori che hanno partecipato alle conversazioni sulla #FIFAWWC su Twitter. Durante il campionato mondiale, Twitter ha analizzato i dati per identificare i tweet più interessanti che sono stati condivisi in tutto il mondo. Di seguito i vincitori dei #GoldenTweet Awards diffusi tra diversi paesi e categorie:

Australia

● Giocatrice



● Fan

if sam kerr tells you to suck on that one you best believe you will be truly sucking on that one — andie (@anndeejam) June 18, 2019



● Commentatore

Marta, Cristiane, Formiga It may be the last we see all three of them at a #FIFAWWC . Three players that defined a generation and created magic on the pitch. — Ann Odong 🐨 (@AnnOdong) June 23, 2019



● Celebrità

So proud of the Matildas and what this team is all about. Keep breaking them barriers and helping kids to follow their DREAMS. Big love to my girl @samkerr1 For laying down the foundations for the next generation, keep enjoying your football and scoring loads of goals ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wmoyNpUvWQ — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 19, 2019



● Team

Brasile

● Fan

um dia a Marta deu um chute na Terra e ela tá girando até hoje https://t.co/BMGnOAqlGp — debora (@madrwdista) June 18, 2019



● Atleta

Guardem esta entrevista, mostrem aos jovens, mostrem aos atletas, mostras as seleções. Isso é um atleta de verdade. Tem dentro de si a chama do inconformismo. Muito foda. Não a conheço pessoalmente, mas a admiro. Leva nas costas um esporte inteiro. https://t.co/tHbawV81dj — Fernando Meligeni (@meligeni) June 23, 2019



● Influencer

Oi, meninas, tudo bem? o batom que eu tô usando hj chama "6 Vezes Melhor do Mundo" #FIFAWWC #BRAxITA pic.twitter.com/21g3LXDeD7 — Podcast Carla News (@modices) June 18, 2019



● Brand

Numa escala Andressa Alves, como vocês acordaram se sentindo hoje? #EuTorçoPorTodas pic.twitter.com/wPBi2wImFz — Itaú (@itau) June 13, 2019

Francia

● Atleta

🇫🇷 « Fais toi confiance, sois toi-même »

🇬🇧 « Believe in yourself, be yourself »

🇧🇷 « Confie em você mesmo – seja você mesmo » pic.twitter.com/bM7J5PpFFZ — Wendie Renard (@WRenard) June 25, 2019



● Fan



● Media

Giappone

● Giocatrice

ワールドカップ始まります！

日本時間6/11(火)AM1:00 kickoff

vs アルゼンチン

理子含め24人で戦います。

最高の舞台を楽しみます！

応援よろしくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/sK56GiY7Vq — 平尾知佳 Chika Hirao (@GliSkm) June 10, 2019



● Fan



● Commentatore

Spagna

● Atleta

Cuando lo das todo no estás obligado a más.. Orgullosa del trabajo de todo el equipo! Y por supuesto gracias a tod@s vosotr@s por estar siempre apoyándonos a pie de cañón! pic.twitter.com/tyScRbPX9P — Lucía García (@Luciadelapola17) June 25, 2019



● Fan

christiane endler, la portera del chile, cogiendo en brazos a dos de sus compañeras a la vez…….. alguien sabe si esta mujer está soltera??? qué signo es???? si le gustan las tostás con aseite y asúca por las mañanas????? pic.twitter.com/fVaG82zBAZ — arseli ۞ summer edition ☀️ (@__cheli) June 21, 2019



● Commentatore

ESP 🇪🇸3-1🇿🇦 RSA (FT) #FIFAWWC – Es un DÍA PARA LA HISTORIA del fútbol español: la selección absoluta femenina ha ganado su primer partido en una fase final de la Copa del Mundo. pic.twitter.com/xf3eyILGXW — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) June 8, 2019



● Thread

Mi hijo mayor (8 años) está enganchadísimo al Mundial femenino de fútbol. Viendo por las noches los partidos/resúmenes con él, además de estar empezando a engancharme también, observo varias cosas que me llaman la atención. — fromthetree (@thefromthetree) June 26, 2019



● Brand

¡GRACIAS a la @SeFutbolFem por hacernos soñar con un campeonato 🌎 IMPRESIONANTE! El #futfem🇪🇸 es IMPARABLE y TODOS crecemos con ellas. ¡Manda tu felicitación a las cracks que han hecho HISTORIA! 👏🏼#JugarLucharyGanar#EllasJueganSoñamosTodos pic.twitter.com/1RfvM2AmJ2 — Iberdrola (@iberdrola) June 24, 2019

Corea del Sud

● Giocatrice

피파 대회에서 한국인 처음으로 3골 넣어서 헤트트릭 한 사람도 지소연이죠 pic.twitter.com/7GgcZGDLT3 — begonia tree 🦡⚽️🍺 (@begoniatree) June 12, 2019

Inghilterra

● Fan



● Giocatrice

I have stayed off social media this tournament to focus solely on playing for my country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thank you for your unwavering support for this team ❤️ I AM ENGLAND TIL I DIE! I am 💔 but we still believe 🤓 1 more game to go 👊🏻 #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/OPzNIElmXI — Ellen White (@ellsbells89) July 3, 2019



● Team

To those who have recently fallen in love with our #Lionesses and to those who have been here since the beginning. Your support means the world. This thing that is happening, doesn’t end here. Thank you x pic.twitter.com/u0qLERb7IS — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 2, 2019



● Celebrità

Dear #SWNT – you’ve taken Scotland to our first World Cup in 21 years, scored our first ever goals in a women’s World Cup, and inspired our nation. I know how heartbroken you will feel right now, but hold your heads high – you’ve done us proud ❤️ #SCO — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 19, 2019



● Media

Another semifinal loss for an English side in a World Cup, but heartbreaking as it is, @Lionesses you did us proud. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2019

Stati Uniti

● Atleta

A freaking BALLER and her husband pic.twitter.com/SCfkFqgyDe — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 28, 2019



● Brand

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019



● Fan

My wish for my daughters is that they have the tenacity of Crystal Dunn, the skill of Tobin Heath, the strength of Julie Ertz, the earned confidence of Megan Rapinoe, and the paycheck of one of those guys on the men’s team that didn’t qualify for their World Cup. #USWMNT — sdavis (@sara_davis90) June 28, 2019



● Giornalista

Peeps forget that @uswnt are more than just footballers. They are the leaders of this revolution. #Respect #FourStars — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 7, 2019

Inoltre, il vincitore assoluto mondiale dei #GoldenTweet Awards è stato annunciato:

I’ve tried every trick in the book to get my daughter to play soccer. Never pushed her but she simply didn’t want to play. She’s out kicking a ball against the wall by herself. Not because of me. Because of you @USWNT. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1MyegLYNPh — Mike Magee (@magee18) July 8, 2019

Il tweet sulla figlia di Mike Magee ( @magee18 ) relativo all’importanza dei modelli a cui ispirarsi è stata selezionata dal team di Twitter, che ha rivisto i dati globali per identificare i tweet più interessanti relativi alla conversazione di #FIFAWWC di quest’anno in tutto il mondo. I vincitori riceveranno un trofeo #GoldenTweet in edizione limitata e in tutto il mondo sono stati riuniti gruppi di noti appassionati di calcio locale e personalità sportive per selezionare i vincitori. Jay Bavishi, Senior Manager & Global Lead on Quadrennial Events di Twitter ha detto: “È stato davvero un trionfale e rivoluzionario torneo femminile di Coppa del Mondo, che ha fatto emozionare e ha scatenato conversazioni e dibattiti dentro e fuori dal campo. Oltre a vedere uno show unico abbiamo anche avuto la possibilità di seguire su Twitter tutte le informazioni in tempo reale , tutti gli alti, i bassi, la passione e l’umorismo evocati da questo bellissimo gioco. Le persone vogliono guardare e parlare di sport femminile, anche se, in termini di copertura e di seguito c’è ancora molto lavoro da fare. Twitter ha sicuramente un ruolo importante e contribuisce a colmare questo vuoto. Twitter rende la conversazione sullo sport un campo di gioco uniforme unendo i fan di ogni genere, età e origine. Poiché lo sport è oggetto di numerose conversazioni sulla nostra piattaforma, riusciamo a portare le persone più vicino all’azione, più vicino ai fan e più vicino ai giocatori stessi”.