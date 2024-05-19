Il Manchester City è campione d’Inghilterra per la 10ª volta: l’Albo d’Oro e tutti i verdetti

Il Manchester City si è laureato campione d’Inghilterra per la 10ª volta nella sua storia, la quarta consecutiva per il sesto titolo negli ultimi 7 anni. L’apoteosi per la squadra di Pep Guardiola è scattata al fischio finale della partita della 38ª giornata contro il West Ham. La sfida dell’Etihad Stadium si è conclusa sul risultato di 3-1 con la doppietta di Foden e il gol di Rodri.
Successo e lacrime per l’Arsenal, condannato al secondo posto dopo una stagione eccezionale. La squadra di Arteta non ha sbagliato in casa contro l’Everton (2-1) ma la contemporanea vittoria del City ha annullato ogni speranza.
Definiti anche gli altri verdetti della stagione: in Champions League volano anche Arsenal, Liverpool e Aston Villa. Le qualificate in Europa League sono Tottenham e Chelsea, mentre in Conference League andrà il Newcastle. Tutto questo, però, a patto che il Manchester United non vinca la finale di FA Cup contro il City. Retrocesse Sheffield, Burnley e Luton.
L’Albo d’Oro
2023/24: Manchester City
2022/23: Manchester City
2021/22: Manchester City
2020/21: Manchester City
2019/20: Liverpool
2018/19: Manchester City
2017/18: Manchester City
2016/17: Chelsea
2015/16: Leicester City
2014/15: Chelsea
2013/14: Manchester City
2012/13: Manchester United
2011/12: Manchester City
2010/11: Manchester United
2009/10: Chelsea
2008/09: Manchester United
2007/08: Manchester United
2006/07: Manchester United
2005/06: Chelsea
2004/05: Chelsea
2003/04: Arsenal
2002/03: Manchester United
2001/02: Arsenal
2000/01: Manchester United
1999/00: Manchester United
1998/99: Manchester United
1997/98: Arsenal
1996/97: Manchester United
1995/96: Manchester United
1994/95: Blackburn Rovers
1993/94: Manchester United
1992/93: Manchester United
1991/92: Leeds United
1990/91: Arsenal
1989/90: Liverpool
1988/89: Arsenal
1987/88: Liverpool
1986/87: Everton
1985/86: Liverpool
1984/85: Everton
1983/84: Liverpool
1982/83: Liverpool
1981/82: Liverpool
1980/81: Aston Villa
1979/80: Liverpool
1978/79: Liverpool
1977/78: Nottingham Forest
1976/77: Liverpool
1975/76: Liverpool
1974/75: Derby County
1973/74: Leeds United
1972/73: Liverpool
1971/72: Derby County
1970/71: Arsenal
1969/70: Everton
1968/69: Leeds United
1967/68: Manchester City
1966/67: Manchester United
1965/66: Liverpool
1964/65: Manchester United
1963/64: Liverpool
1962/63: Everton
1961/62: Ipswich Town
1960/61: Tottenham
1959/60: Burnley
1958/59: Wolverhampton
1957/58: Wolverhampton
1956/57: Manchester United
1955/56: Manchester United
1954/55: Chelsea
1953/54: Wolverhampton
1952/53: Arsenal
1951/52: Manchester United
1950/51: Tottenham
1949/50: Portsmouth
1948/49: Portsmouth
1947/48: Arsenal
1946/47: Liverpool
1938/39: Everton
1937/38: Arsenal
1936/37: Manchester City
1935/36: Sunderland
1934/35: Arsenal
1933/34: Arsenal
1932/33: Arsenal
1931/32: Everton
1930/31: Arsenal
1929/30: Sheffield Wednesday
1928/29: Sheffield Wednesday
1927/28: Everton
1926/27: Newcastle United
1925/26: Huddersfield Town
1924/25: Huddersfield Town
1923/24: Huddersfield Town
1922/23: Liverpool
1921/22: Liverpool
1920/21: Burnley
1919/20: West Bromwich Albion
1914/15: Everton
1913/14: Blackburn Rovers
1912/13: Sunderland
1911/12: Blackburn Rovers
1910/11: Manchester United
1909/10: Aston Villa
1908/09: Newcastle United
1907/08: Manchester United
1906/07: Newcastle United
1905/06: Liverpool
1904/05: Newcastle United
1903/04: Sheffield Wednesday
1902/03: Sheffield Wednesday
1901/02: Sunderland
1900/01: Liverpool
1899/00: Aston Villa
1898/99: Aston Villa
1897/98: Sheffield United
1896/97: Aston Villa
1895/96: Aston Villa
1894/95: Sunderland
1893/94: Aston Villa
1892/93: Sunderland
1891/92: Sunderland
1890/91: Everton
1889/90: Preston North End
1888/89: Preston North End
La classifica delle squadre
- Manchester United 20
- Liverpool 19
- Arsenal 13
- Manchester City 10
- Everton 9
- Aston Villa 7
- Sunderland, Chelsea 6
- Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday 4
- Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton, Leeds United, Blackburn United 3
- Preston North End, Portsmouth, Burnley, Tottenham, Derby County 2
- Sheffield United, West Bromwich, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City 1