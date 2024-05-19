Il Manchester City è campione d’Inghilterra per la 10ª volta: l’Albo d’Oro e tutti i verdetti

CalcioWeb

Il Manchester City si è laureato campione d’Inghilterra per la 10ª volta nella sua storia, la quarta consecutiva per il sesto titolo negli ultimi 7 anni. L’apoteosi per la squadra di Pep Guardiola è scattata al fischio finale della partita della 38ª giornata contro il West Ham. La sfida dell’Etihad Stadium si è conclusa sul risultato di 3-1 con la doppietta di Foden e il gol di Rodri.

Successo e lacrime per l’Arsenal, condannato al secondo posto dopo una stagione eccezionale. La squadra di Arteta non ha sbagliato in casa contro l’Everton (2-1) ma la contemporanea vittoria del City ha annullato ogni speranza.

Definiti anche gli altri verdetti della stagione: in Champions League volano anche Arsenal, Liverpool e Aston Villa. Le qualificate in Europa League sono Tottenham e Chelsea, mentre in Conference League andrà il Newcastle. Tutto questo, però, a patto che il Manchester United non vinca la finale di FA Cup contro il City. Retrocesse Sheffield, Burnley e Luton.

L’Albo d’Oro

2023/24: Manchester City

2022/23: Manchester City

2021/22: Manchester City

2020/21: Manchester City

2019/20: Liverpool

2018/19: Manchester City

2017/18: Manchester City

2016/17: Chelsea

2015/16: Leicester City

2014/15: Chelsea

2013/14: Manchester City

2012/13: Manchester United

2011/12: Manchester City

2010/11: Manchester United

2009/10: Chelsea

2008/09: Manchester United

2007/08: Manchester United

2006/07: Manchester United

2005/06: Chelsea

2004/05: Chelsea

2003/04: Arsenal

2002/03: Manchester United

2001/02: Arsenal

2000/01: Manchester United

1999/00: Manchester United

1998/99: Manchester United

1997/98: Arsenal

1996/97: Manchester United

1995/96: Manchester United

1994/95: Blackburn Rovers

1993/94: Manchester United

1992/93: Manchester United

1991/92: Leeds United

1990/91: Arsenal

1989/90: Liverpool

1988/89: Arsenal

1987/88: Liverpool

1986/87: Everton

1985/86: Liverpool

1984/85: Everton

1983/84: Liverpool

1982/83: Liverpool

1981/82: Liverpool

1980/81: Aston Villa

1979/80: Liverpool

1978/79: Liverpool

1977/78: Nottingham Forest

1976/77: Liverpool

1975/76: Liverpool

1974/75: Derby County

1973/74: Leeds United

1972/73: Liverpool

1971/72: Derby County

1970/71: Arsenal

1969/70: Everton

1968/69: Leeds United

1967/68: Manchester City

1966/67: Manchester United

1965/66: Liverpool

1964/65: Manchester United

1963/64: Liverpool

1962/63: Everton

1961/62: Ipswich Town

1960/61: Tottenham

1959/60: Burnley

1958/59: Wolverhampton

1957/58: Wolverhampton

1956/57: Manchester United

1955/56: Manchester United

1954/55: Chelsea

1953/54: Wolverhampton

1952/53: Arsenal

1951/52: Manchester United

1950/51: Tottenham

1949/50: Portsmouth

1948/49: Portsmouth

1947/48: Arsenal

1946/47: Liverpool

1938/39: Everton

1937/38: Arsenal

1936/37: Manchester City

1935/36: Sunderland

1934/35: Arsenal

1933/34: Arsenal

1932/33: Arsenal

1931/32: Everton

1930/31: Arsenal

1929/30: Sheffield Wednesday

1928/29: Sheffield Wednesday

1927/28: Everton

1926/27: Newcastle United

1925/26: Huddersfield Town

1924/25: Huddersfield Town

1923/24: Huddersfield Town

1922/23: Liverpool

1921/22: Liverpool

1920/21: Burnley

1919/20: West Bromwich Albion

1914/15: Everton

1913/14: Blackburn Rovers

1912/13: Sunderland

1911/12: Blackburn Rovers

1910/11: Manchester United

1909/10: Aston Villa

1908/09: Newcastle United

1907/08: Manchester United

1906/07: Newcastle United

1905/06: Liverpool

1904/05: Newcastle United

1903/04: Sheffield Wednesday

1902/03: Sheffield Wednesday

1901/02: Sunderland

1900/01: Liverpool

1899/00: Aston Villa

1898/99: Aston Villa

1897/98: Sheffield United

1896/97: Aston Villa

1895/96: Aston Villa

1894/95: Sunderland

1893/94: Aston Villa

1892/93: Sunderland

1891/92: Sunderland

1890/91: Everton

1889/90: Preston North End

1888/89: Preston North End

La classifica delle squadre

Manchester United 20

Liverpool 19

Arsenal 13

Manchester City 10

Everton 9

Aston Villa 7

Sunderland, Chelsea 6

Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday 4

Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton, Leeds United, Blackburn United 3

Preston North End, Portsmouth, Burnley, Tottenham, Derby County 2

Sheffield United, West Bromwich, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City 1